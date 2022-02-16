CRH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.48, changing hands as high as $50.90 per share. CRH plc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRH's low point in its 52 week range is $42.96 per share, with $54.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.87.

