CRH initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage of CRH (CRH) with an Overweight rating and $110 price target The company relisted a year ago in the U.S. and yet only a few U.S.-based analysts cover it, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the vertical integration and building products story makes CRH’s sum-of-the-parts “harder to digest but the logic is simple; more U.S., more multiple; more U.S.-based indices, more investors to own shares.”

