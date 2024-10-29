News & Insights

CRH initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Barclays initiated coverage of CRH (CRH) with an Overweight rating and $110 price target The company relisted a year ago in the U.S. and yet only a few U.S.-based analysts cover it, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the vertical integration and building products story makes CRH’s sum-of-the-parts “harder to digest but the logic is simple; more U.S., more multiple; more U.S.-based indices, more investors to own shares.”

