CRH increases quarterly dividend to 35c per share

The board has declared a quarterly dividend of 35c per share. This represents an annualized increase of 5% on the prior year. The dividend will be paid wholly in cash on December 18 to shareholders registered at the close of business on November 22. The ex-dividend date will be November 22.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRH:
- CRH reports Q3 EPS $1.97, consensus $2.09
- CRH continues share buyback program
- CRH plc Executes $300 Million Share Buyback
- CRH plc Expands Share Buyback Program with New Phase
- CRH plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.