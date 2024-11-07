CRH increases quarterly dividend to 35c per share

The board has declared a quarterly dividend of 35c per share. This represents an annualized increase of 5% on the prior year. The dividend will be paid wholly in cash on December 18 to shareholders registered at the close of business on November 22. The ex-dividend date will be November 22.

