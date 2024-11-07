News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH increases quarterly dividend to 35c per share

November 07, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The board has declared a quarterly dividend of 35c per share. This represents an annualized increase of 5% on the prior year. The dividend will be paid wholly in cash on December 18 to shareholders registered at the close of business on November 22. The ex-dividend date will be November 22.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.