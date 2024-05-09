CRH Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CRH plc CRH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 10, before the opening bell.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH’s first-quarter loss per share has remained unchanged in the past seven days at 6 cents. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.6 billion.



Notably, CRH began trading on the New York Stock Exchange from Sep 25, 2023.

Factors to Note

CRH’s performance is likely to have reflected improving demand across its key end-use markets, further pricing progress and the continuous benefits from its differentiated and customer-focused strategy. The transformation of the company to a fully integrated provider of value-added solutions from a supplier of base materials is an added positive. CRH is likely to have fostered growth in its performance on the back of its intent focus on technical and product innovation.

CRH’s bottom line is quite likely to have been impacted by inflationary costs, especially inputs costs, to some extent. Nonetheless, its effective capital allocation strategies and focus on productivity initiatives are likely to have partially offset the inflationary headwinds.



The company’s integrated solutions strategy, strong commercial management and ongoing cost control initiatives are encouraging for the first quarter and beyond.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRH this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key elements — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: CRH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with quarterly earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Net sales declined from the previous year’s levels and missed the consensus mark.



The company’s quarterly results reflect organic growth, increased volume, improving customer and product mix, accretive 80/20 initiatives, better price and cost alignment, along with supply-chain optimization initiatives and improvements in project management systems. Gibraltar is optimistic about its growth prospects with its robust end-market fundamentals, backed by increased backlog levels.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI reported splendid results for the first-quarter, wherein earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s growth trend was backed by solid contributions from the Mineral Fiber as well as Architectural Specialties segments. The growth was also attributable to the increase in average unit value, driven by favorable pricing and mix. Further, contributions from recent acquisitions aided the uptrend. This was reflected in record-setting sales and adjusted EBITDA growth along with adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. The company is also optimistic about its recently announced acquisition of 3form, LLC, which is expected to expand the portfolio of its Architectural Specialties segment



TopBuild Corp. BLD reported mixed results for the first quarter, wherein its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but net sales missed the same.



Nonetheless, both earnings and net sales grew on a year-over-year basis. Notably, effective price realization, combined with productivity initiatives, resulted in a 100 basis points expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin. Also, the company has revised its forecast for 2024 upward, considering the robust profitability observed in the first quarter and the integration of acquisitions completed so far in 2024.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

