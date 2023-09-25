News & Insights

CRH eyes $10 billion in dividends, buybacks in next five years

September 25, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

DUBLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - CRH CRH.N expects to return about $10 billion to shareholders over the next five years from the $35 billion in free cash flow it expects to generate, the CEO of the United States' largest building materials producer said on Monday.

The Irish-based group is in the process of buying back shares worth $3 billion this year, up from $1.2 billion in 2022.

"We are going to give about $10 billion of it back to you in dividends and share buybacks and we are going to invest about 20 to 25 billion growing our business footprint, investing in our business through capex, investing through M&A," Albert Manifold said during an investor presentation.

