CRH Enters Into Arrangements With Societe Generale For Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) has entered into arrangements with Societe Generale to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of $300 million. The buyback will commence on 8 March 2021, and will end no later than 24 June 2021. The ordinary shares will be repurchased on Euronext Dublin. The maximum number of ordinary shares that may be repurchased under the buyback is 50 million.

CRH PLC noted that the purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of CRH.

