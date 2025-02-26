CRH Earnings Results: $CRH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CRH ($CRH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.43 per share, missing estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $8,870,000,000, missing estimates of $9,093,976,511 by $-223,976,511.
CRH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of CRH stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC removed 10,523,480 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $973,632,369
- CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD removed 6,230,384 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,435,127
- FMR LLC added 4,687,345 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,673,159
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,198,961 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,967,871
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,435,285 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,312,568
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 2,000,000 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,040,000
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,978,225 shares (+72.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,025,377
