CRH cuts costs, eyes coronavirus stimulus measures

DUBLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - CRH CRH.I announced a range of cost cuts and the suspension of share buybacks on Wednesday but investors in the world's second-biggest building materials supplier were buoyed by its hopes of benefiting from post-coronavirus economic stimulus.

Subject to shareholder approval, the Irish building group will also press ahead with a 15% hike to its full year dividend for 2019 announced just before the coronavirus began to spread rapidly around the globe, marking almost 50 years of continuous dividend payments.

Construction "should and will be" a big beneficiary of the stimulus governments are considering to restart their economies, CRH chief executive Albert Manifold told Reuters, predicting a reversal to years of underinvestment in infrastructure.

CRH's London-listed shares were 5.1% higher at 2,258 pence at 0750 GMT, the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 .FTSE.

"We're the largest building materials player in the United States by a country mile, infrastructure is our bread and butter and we are well set up to benefit from stimulus packages we think will inevitably come," Manifold said in a telephone interview.

"The speed and depth of this recession we're facing is unprecedented, and therefore the response will be larger than before. If you listen to the political rhetoric, they are almost at idem in terms of talking about the need to almost tear up the rule book and look at very significant stimulus packages."

Unable to "reasonably estimate" the impact the disruption would have on its outlook for 2020, CRH has suspended all non-essential and discretionary spending, including the reduction of capital expenditure to essential maintenance.

Temporary lay-offs and furlough arrangements had also been implemented for around 12,000 of its near 80,000 staff around the world, Manifold said, while the leadership team and all board members had taken a 25% salary reduction.

However CRH highlighted its strong financial position with over $6 billion cash and cash equivalents at hand, and reported that its sales rose 3% year-on-year in the first quarter, including 8% growth in its Americas materials division, where CRH is the biggest producer of asphalt for highway construction.

Manifold said restrictions to slow the spread of the virus meant 60-80% of operations had been shut in markets that make up around 12% of its annual earnings, including Britain, France and Ireland.

However the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and all of eastern Europe were operating near full capacity while operations in the United States were at 80-85% of normalised levels, with CRH's main operations in the less affected central part of the country.

Asked about the dividend prospects for 2020, Manifold said the fact shareholders could rely on dividends in tougher times was an important part of CRH's investment thesis.

