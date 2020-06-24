CRH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.09, changing hands as low as $33.80 per share. CRH plc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.73 per share, with $40.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.88.

