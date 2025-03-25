CRH (CRH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with CRH (CRH) standing at $98.61, reflecting a +0.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the building material company had lost 2.22% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.06, reflecting a 200% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.05 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.79 per share and a revenue of $38 billion, indicating changes of +7.42% and +6.82%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CRH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.95% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, CRH possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, CRH is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.61 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.