CRH (CRH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

CRH (CRH) ended the recent trading session at $112.60, demonstrating a -1.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the building material company had lost 0.15% was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 1.68% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRH in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect CRH to post earnings of $2.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.23 billion, up 6.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $37.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.27% and +6.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.33% increase. CRH presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CRH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.44, so one might conclude that CRH is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.