CRH (CRH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

CRH (CRH) closed at $77.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

The building material company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 6.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 10, 2024.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $36.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.02% and +5.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.56% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRH presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, CRH is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.47 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 32, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

