CRH (CRH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

CRH (CRH) ended the recent trading session at $98.54, demonstrating a -1.52% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

The building material company's shares have seen an increase of 9.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 10.7% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of CRH will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.84, signifying a 0.54% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.33 billion, indicating a 6.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $37.96 billion, indicating changes of +4.27% and +6.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.51% lower. At present, CRH boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, CRH is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.26, which means CRH is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CRH's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

