CRH (CRH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, CRH (CRH) closed at $116.09, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a gain of 10.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 11.59%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.1, reflecting a 16.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.18 billion, up 6.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $39.94 billion, representing changes of +7.18% and +6.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRH. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Currently, CRH is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CRH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.65. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.17.

Also, we should mention that CRH has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.