CRH (CRH) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, CRH (CRH) was down 1.72% at $120.86. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the building material company had lost 2.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRH in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.56, signifying a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.54 billion, showing a 7.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.56 per share and a revenue of $37.57 billion, indicating changes of +3.15% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. CRH currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRH has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.98 right now. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.98.

Meanwhile, CRH's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

