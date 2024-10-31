CRH (CRH) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw CRH (CRH) ending at $95.43, denoting a -0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.86% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the building material company had gained 7.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $36.54 billion, indicating changes of +17.75% and +4.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CRH. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, CRH holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CRH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.

Also, we should mention that CRH has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.