CRH (CRH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

CRH (CRH) closed at $92.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a gain of 4.88% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 4.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRH in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, down 0.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.33 billion, indicating a 6.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $38.11 billion, which would represent changes of +4.64% and +7.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% lower within the past month. CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRH has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.69 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.29.

We can also see that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CRH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

