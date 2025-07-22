CRH (CRH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, CRH (CRH) was up +1.37% at $95.54. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a gain of 4.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 6.08%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of CRH will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.84, marking a 0.54% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.33 billion, indicating a 6.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CRH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.27% and +6.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.51% lower. Currently, CRH is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CRH is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.78. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.9.

We can also see that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

