CRH (CRH) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, CRH (CRH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, reflecting an increase of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CRH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Americas Materials Solutions' will reach $4.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Solutions' should arrive at $3.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Americas Building Solutions' will likely reach $2.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas Materials Solutions' of $1.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- International Solutions' should come in at $786.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $721.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas Building Solutions' will reach $464.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $501.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of CRH have returned -11.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, CRH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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