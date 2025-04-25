CRH (CRH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

CRH (CRH) ended the recent trading session at $92.44, demonstrating a +1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.26%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a loss of 0.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 6.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 200% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.88 billion, up 5.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.78 per share and a revenue of $37.8 billion, representing changes of +7.24% and +6.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, CRH is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, CRH is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.41.

Also, we should mention that CRH has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

