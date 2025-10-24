CRH (CRH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRH (CRH) closed at $120.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.79% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the building material company had gained 5.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 12.77% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.24 billion, indicating a 6.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $37.74 billion, indicating changes of +3.15% and +6.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.09% decrease. CRH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CRH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.25, so one might conclude that CRH is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

