CRH (CRH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRH (CRH) ended the recent trading session at $91.52, demonstrating a +2.75% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the building material company had lost 3.14% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRH in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.07, marking a 11.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.44 billion, up 8.11% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.76 per share and a revenue of $38.13 billion, indicating changes of +6.86% and +7.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CRH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.46. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.01.

We can additionally observe that CRH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

