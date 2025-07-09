CRH (CRH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

CRH (CRH) ended the recent trading session at $96.47, demonstrating a +1.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

The stock of building material company has risen by 1.88% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect CRH to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.54%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.33 billion, indicating a 6.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.64 per share and a revenue of $38.11 billion, representing changes of +4.64% and +7.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, CRH is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, CRH is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.14.

It's also important to note that CRH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

