CRH (CRH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, CRH (CRH) was up +1.77% at $91.52. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.43%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a loss of 4.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 2.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRH in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.07, showcasing a 11.89% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.44 billion, indicating a 8.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $38.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.86% and +7.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Currently, CRH is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CRH is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.42 of its industry.

It's also important to note that CRH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

