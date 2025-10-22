CRH (CRH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, CRH (CRH) was down 1.07% at $116.98. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The building material company's stock has climbed by 3.64% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 12.77% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.24 billion, indicating a 6.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and a revenue of $37.74 billion, representing changes of +3.15% and +6.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRH presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRH has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.26 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.66.

Also, we should mention that CRH has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

