CRH (CRH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

CRH (CRH) closed the latest trading day at $82.60, indicating a +1.29% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a gain of 8.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 10.96% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of CRH will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $36.85 billion, which would represent changes of +16.67% and +5.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Right now, CRH possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CRH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.57, so one might conclude that CRH is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CRH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.