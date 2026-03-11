CRH (CRH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, CRH (CRH) closed at $104.00, marking a -2.15% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.08% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the building material company had lost 17.71% lagged the Construction sector's loss of 9.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.26 billion, up 7.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $39.89 billion, which would represent changes of +7.18% and +6.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% lower within the past month. CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, CRH is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.82.

We can additionally observe that CRH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

CRH PLC (CRH)

