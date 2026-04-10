CRH (CRH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

CRH (CRH) closed at $117.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.07% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

The building material company's stock has climbed by 15.81% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 333.33% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.33 billion, showing a 8.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $40.17 billion, indicating changes of +7.18% and +7.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, CRH is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.83.

We can also see that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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