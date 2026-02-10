CRH (CRH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

CRH (CRH) ended the recent trading session at $129.15, demonstrating a +1.82% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a loss of 3.46% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 7.5%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRH in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.52, marking a 6.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.54 billion, showing a 7.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.56 per share and a revenue of $37.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.15% and +5.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, CRH is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.61. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.61 of its industry.

One should further note that CRH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

