CRH cost cuts set to deliver higher full year earnings

DUBLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - CRH CRH.I expects 2020 core earnings to rise on a like-by-like basis, the world's second-biggest building materials supplier said on Tuesday, providing full-year guidance for the first time with just five weeks left of the pandemic-hit year.

The Irish building group's sales fell by 3% year-on-year in the third quarter and were 3% lower in the year to September but cost cuts and other mitigating actions to minimise the financial impact of the pandemic pushed earnings 2% higher year to date.

It expects full-year core earnings to be in excess of $4.4 billion for 2020, ahead of 2019 on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of currency exchange, acquisitions, divestments and non-recurring items.

CRH reported record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.2 billion euros ($4.98 billion) in 2019, before switching the currency it presents its financial results in to the U.S. Dollar.

"The outlook for the coming months remains uncertain and visibility is limited," CRH chief executive Albert Manifold said in a trading statement.

Rival LafargeHolcim LHN.S said the COVID-19 recovery was well under way last month when it upped its full-year guidance, while HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's No.2 cement maker, forecast higher full-year earnings.

CRH said earnings were up 3% in the third quarter, having forecast in August that they would be in line with the prior year.

The fall in sales was driven by a 7% third quarter fall in its Americas materials division, where CRH is the biggest producer of asphalt for highway construction. Europe materials revenues fell 2% last quarter, with buildings products up 4%.

CRH said it had spent $181 million on 14 small acquisitions so far this year and recouped $263 million from seven disposals, with another $200 million due next year for the sale of its Brazilian cement business.

