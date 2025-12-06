CRH, Carvana, And Comfort Systems USA To Join S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, 2025, several changes will be made across the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices as part of the quarterly rebalance.

In the S&P 500, CRH, Carvana, and Comfort Systems USA will be added, while LKQ, Solstice Advanced Materials, and Mohawk Industries will be removed. For the S&P MidCap 400, UL Solutions, Pinterest, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, SPX Technologies, Dycom Industries, Borgwarner, and Hecla Mining Co will join the index, while Comfort Systems USA, Under Armour A and C shares, Power Integrations, Perrigo Company, Iridium Communications, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Insperity will be deleted.

In the S&P SmallCap 600, Primoris Services, Casella Waste Systems, Indivior, Hawaiian Electric Industries, LKQ, Solstice Advanced Materials, Mohawk Industries, Under Armour A and C shares, Power Integrations, Perrigo Company, Iridium Communications, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Insperity will be added.

At the same time, SPX Technologies, Dycom Industries, Borgwarner, Hecla Mining Co, Ready Capital, SITE Centers, Thryv Holdings, Helen of Troy, AdvanSix, Sturm Ruger & Co, MGP Ingredients, Ceva, and Shoe Carnival will be removed.

S&P Dow Jones Indices stated that the changes are designed to keep each index representative of its respective market capitalization range.

