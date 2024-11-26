CRH call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in CRH (CRH) with 5,429 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 29.33%. Mar-25 110 calls and Dec-24 103 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

