Is CRH a Buy at 16X Earnings? Price Target and Key Risks

CRH plc CRH sits at an interesting crossroads. The stock trades at a discount to broad benchmarks, yet its near-term earnings narrative is getting tougher as estimates drift lower. At the same time, multi-year infrastructure and water spending continue to underpin demand in key U.S. markets.



The question for investors is whether today’s multiple already reflects the execution risks, or whether the setup still offers an attractive risk-reward into 2026.

CRH Valuation Setup vs Peers and History

CRH is currently trading at about 16.33x forward 12-month earnings. That compares with 17.49x for the Zacks sub-industry, 19.93x for the Zacks sector, and 21.95x for the S&P 500.



Relative to its own history, the picture is more nuanced. Over the past five years, CRH has traded between 9.01X and 22.43X forward earnings, with a five-year median of 14.58X. In other words, the stock is cheaper than the market and sector, but above its own median multiple.



The 6–12 month price target is $105, and it is derived from a 17.19X forward 12-month earnings multiple. That framing makes valuation the fulcrum: upside depends on CRH sustaining the earnings path the market is discounting into 2026.

CRH’s What the Ratings Say Today

CRH’s long-term view is Neutral, while the short-term view is Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Style Scores are a clear support, led by a VGM Score of A, with Value at B, Growth at A, and Momentum at A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

Still, the estimate trend is going the other way. Earnings estimates have been trending downward, and the forward earnings per share estimate has moved lower over the past four weeks (down about 2.4%). That matters because estimate revisions often shape near-term trading, even when longer-cycle fundamentals remain intact.

CRH’s Earnings Power From 2025 Into 2026

The latest quarter helps frame both the durability and the pressure points. In the fourth quarter of 2025, CRH delivered earnings per share of $1.52, matching the consensus, while revenue of $9.4 billion rose 6% year over year but missed expectations.



Full-year 2025 showed continued operating progress. Revenue increased 5% to $37.4 billion, net income rose 8% to $3.8 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expanded 11% to $7.7 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin improved to 20.5% from 19.5% in 2024, extending a long run of annual margin improvement.



That sets the baseline for what the market is weighing next. For 2026, management targets net income of $3.9-$4.1 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $8.1-$8.5 billion, and diluted earnings per share of $5.60-$6.05. These guideposts effectively define the base case investors will measure against infrastructure conversion, pricing, and cost control.

CRH’s Capital Returns and Balance Sheet Capacity

CRH’s shareholder-return cadence remains an important part of the equity story. During 2025, the company returned $2.2 billion to shareholders, including $1.2 billion in share repurchases and $1.0 billion in dividends. The board also approved a new $300 million quarterly buyback tranche that began in early 2026, and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.39 per share, up 5% year over year.



Liquidity provides flexibility alongside those returns. CRH ended 2025 with $4.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $4.3 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities, for total available liquidity of roughly $8.4 billion, with most facilities available until 2030.



The tradeoff is higher debt after acquisitions and capital returns. Net debt rose to $14.2 billion at 2025-end from $10.5 billion in 2024, and net leverage increased to 1.8x. That makes operating cash flow consistency more important as the company steps up growth investment.

CRH’s Bear Case Risks Investors Must Price In

The core risk bucket is margin execution in an inflationary cost environment. Management expects labor, raw materials, subcontracted services, and maintenance costs to remain high in 2026. CRH plans to offset this with pricing and efficiency programs, but competition and uneven pricing power across markets can create gaps, especially when seasonal timing delays price realization.



End-market mix is another swing factor. CRH expects little improvement in U.S. new-build housing in 2026, which can weigh on volumes, utilization, and mix in certain markets, even if repair and remodeling activity holds up better.



Finally, timing risk can distort results even when demand is real. Weather can reduce working days, and highway funding timing or reauthorization mechanics can delay approvals, push out starts, and shift revenue recognition and price adjustments across quarters. Higher 2026 capital spending also raises the bar for on-time project execution and cash generation if conditions soften.

CRH’s Decision Framework for Investors

The next leg for CRH hinges on observable signposts. First, watch whether U.S. infrastructure awards convert cleanly into production, supported by record transportation appropriations and a large pool of highway funds still to be deployed.



Second, track whether water-related growth aligns with management’s expectation for high single-digit gains in water quality and flow control in 2026. Third, monitor whether data center and reindustrialization activity continues to support utilization, given CRH’s involvement in more than a hundred U.S. data center projects.



Fourth, focus on evidence that pricing is offsetting inflation across markets. That is the bridge to sustaining margin progress while capital expenditures rise to $2.8-$3.0 billion in 2026. Lastly, keep an eye on how leverage and capital returns interact with free cash flow generation after adjusted free cash flow reached $4.97 billion in 2025.



For context inside the same sub-industry, Knife River Corporation KNF and Vulcan Materials Company VMC are also tracked here, with Knife River carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and Vulcan carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while their longer-term views are listed as Neutral and Underperform, respectively. Comparing relative positioning across these peers can help investors calibrate whether CRH’s discount multiple is compensating for its specific execution and funding-timing risks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.