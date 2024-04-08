CRH Boosts Presence in California With Two New Acquisitions

CRH plc CRH expands its market reach in Northern California by acquiring BoDean Company Inc. and Northgate Ready Mix, LLC in Santa Rosa, CA.



The two newly acquired companies are considered under CRH’s Materials Solutions business, thus marking the business’ debut in California. Furthermore, the acquired companies complement the Materials Solutions’ business profile in the Western United States. These acquisitions add diversity to the company’s product portfolio with two aggregates quarries, two ready-mixed concrete plants, one asphalt plant and one recycle plant for operations.



CRH has optimistic views on the acquisition as it believes the acquired companies’ focus on innovation and sustainability, and the supply of quality materials will enhance its product profile and growth prospects in the upcoming period.



Shares of this building material company gained 2.3% during the trading hours and inched up 0.1% in the after-hours trading session on Apr 5.

Accretive Acquisitions Boost Growth

CRH consistently focuses on expanding its geographical footprint and product portfolio through strategic acquisitions. The company primarily utilizes several opportunities to expand its product offerings in various fields comprising its solutions capabilities and road infrastructure, utility infrastructure and outdoor living.



During 2023, the company completed 22 strategic bolt-on acquisitions for an investment of approximately $700 million. These new acquisitions sparked CRH’s exposure to high-growth markets and enabled it to leverage the market trends in fostering its growth. Among these 22 new acquisitions, the buyout of Hydro International was the largest one as stated by the company. The addition of this provider of stormwater and wastewater solutions was best fit with CRH’s existing utility infrastructure businesses in North America and Europe.



For the next five years, CRH aims to invest up to $16 billion in mergers and acquisitions, to foster the available pipeline of opportunities in the market and grow its market share in the process. Accompanied by organic growth initiatives, the company believes that inorganic growth strategies will aid it to increase its prospects as well as maintain shareholder value.



Shares of this current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company hiked 79.8% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 69.5% growth.

