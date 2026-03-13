CRH and the Data Center Buildout: What Investors Miss

CRH plc CRH is often framed as a beneficiary of U.S. roads and bridges spending, but a quieter demand driver is building alongside it. Digital infrastructure is emerging as a meaningful throughput story, and it is one that can run in parallel with public funding cycles.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRH sits in a spot where investors may focus on the near-term debate around housing and input costs. The more durable question is how well the company converts multi-year project pipelines into volumes while protecting margins. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CRH’s Why Data Centers Matter to Materials Demand

CRH is active on more than a hundred U.S. data center projects, giving it direct exposure to one of the most capital-intensive non-residential buildouts in the market. That matters because data center construction can help support demand even when U.S. new-build housing remains subdued.



This demand can also complement infrastructure activity under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Management highlighted U.S. bidding activity and backlogs ahead of the prior year entering 2026, supported by more than a thousand short-cycle road jobs annually. In that setup, data center work can help keep plants and fleets utilized as awards convert into production.

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

CRH plc’s Local Footprint Advantage

In heavy materials, proximity is strategy. CRH notes that roughly 80% of U.S. data centers are within 25 miles of a company location. That density can translate into advantaged logistics and a higher probability of share capture as projects ramp.



For investors, the practical edge is that shorter haul distances can improve dispatch efficiency and help sustain pricing discipline. When projects accelerate, a local footprint can also support steadier utilization, which is critical to defending margins during periods of uneven demand across end markets.

CRH’s Eco Material Integration as a Capacity Story

CRH’s data center positioning is also tied to its cementitious strategy. In 2025, the company acquired Eco Material Technologies for $2.1 billion, strengthening supplementary cementitious materials supply in North America. The integration is described as going well, with network reach expanding across more than 125 source, production and terminal sites.



That network matters because scaling into high-growth pockets requires more than capacity on paper. It requires a system that can source, process and deliver reliably as project schedules tighten. Expanded cementitious reach can improve mix quality and utilization where growth is strongest, supporting throughput while also aligning with rising demand for sustainable materials in modern infrastructure projects.

CRH plc’s Reindustrialization Tailwind Beyond Data Centers

Data centers are not the only “emerging trend” in the demand stack. CRH is also benefiting from reindustrialization, with demand linked to large-scale manufacturing projects described as remaining strong. This adds another layer of non-residential support alongside transportation and water infrastructure spending.



This matters for cycle management. If residential new-build stays soft, manufacturing-led work and digital infrastructure can help reduce reliance on any single end market. CRH’s fiscal 2025 exposure was 40% infrastructure, 28% non-residential construction and 32% residential construction, which gives the company multiple levers for volume stability.



Contextually, investors often compare CRH with other aggregates-heavy peers such as Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM and Vulcan Materials Company VMC. Both appear in the same industry peer set and carry Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), highlighting how estimate-revision trends can diverge even within a similar materials backdrop.

CRH’s Where the Story Can Break

The upside case depends on execution. Management expects costs for labor, raw materials, subcontracted services and maintenance to remain high in 2026. CRH plans to offset inflation through price increases and efficiency programs, but the risk is that costs outpace pricing actions, especially if competition limits pass-through in some markets or seasonal patterns delay pricing resets.



Timing is another swing factor. CRH’s 2026 outlook assumes normal weather conditions and no major disruptions, yet uncertainty around highway funding timing and bad weather can still push project starts and revenue recognition. Even short-duration road work can see productivity impacts when working days are lost.



Capital intensity is rising as well. CRH expects 2026 capital expenditures of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion while continuing disciplined acquisitions and shareholder returns. Net leverage increased to 1.8X at 2025-end, and a weaker operating cash flow outcome would force tougher trade-offs among growth spending, acquisitions and capital returns.

CRH plc’s Signals to Track Through 2026

The cleanest indicators are operational. Watch for stability in U.S. bidding activity and backlogs, and for continued conversion from awards to production as the funding pipeline moves into job sites. These are the building blocks of volume resilience.



Next is margin behavior after another year of cost pressure. CRH delivered its 12th consecutive year of margin improvement in 2025, with full-year adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 20.5% from 19.5% in 2024. Evidence that pricing discipline and efficiency can keep margins resilient in 2026 will be central to the thesis.



Finally, track whether cash generation supports the expanded investment plan without eroding flexibility. CRH ended 2025 with $4.1 billion in cash, about $8.4 billion in total liquidity, and generated $4.97 billion in adjusted free cash flow in 2025 while returning $2.2 billion to shareholders. Through 2026, the key test is maintaining that balance as capital spending rises and integration and cross-sell initiatives mature.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.