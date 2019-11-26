CRH 9-Month EBITDA, Revenue Climb; Sees Higher EBITDA In FY19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Building materials group CRH Plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported Thursday that its nine-month EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 27 percent to 3.2 billion euros from last year's 2.5 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA grew 7 percent.

In its trading update for the period from January 1 to to September 30, the company said its sales revenue grew 9 percent to 21.8 billion euros from 19.9 billion euros a year ago. Like-for-like sales revenue increased 4 percent.

Third-quarter trading in Americas Materials Division benefited from more favourable weather conditions than experienced in the first half of the year.

The company said group-wide profit improvement programme is advancing well in all business areas.

Looking ahead, citing the continued positive momentum in all Divisions, the company expects full-year EBITDA, including discontinued operations, to be in excess of 4.15 billion euros, up from last year's 3.37 billion euros.

"As we look ahead to 2020, we expect solid market fundamentals to continue across our key markets," the company said.

