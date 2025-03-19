$CRGX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRGX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,191,148 of trading volume.

$CRGX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRGX:

$CRGX insiders have traded $CRGX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GINA CHAPMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,141 shares for an estimated $254,231 .

. ANUP RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $40,452

$CRGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CRGX stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

