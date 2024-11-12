Crexendo selected by Akabis to replace Microsoft Metaswitch platform

Crexendo (CXDO) announced that Akabis has selected Crexendo’s NetSapiens Platform as its next-generation solution to replace their Microsoft (MSFT) Metaswitch platform following Microsoft’s recent end-of-life announcement for its Max-UC solution.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CXDO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.