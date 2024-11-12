Crexendo selected by Akabis to replace Microsoft Metaswitch platform

Crexendo (CXDO) announced that Akabis has selected Crexendo’s NetSapiens Platform as its next-generation solution to replace their Microsoft (MSFT) Metaswitch platform following Microsoft’s recent end-of-life announcement for its Max-UC solution.
