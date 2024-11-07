Crexendo price target raised to $8 from $7 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Crexendo (CXDO) to $8 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which believes the company is taking share in a difficult environment, raised revenue estimates for both 2024 and 2025 after Crexendo reported Q3 results.

