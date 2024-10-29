Crexendo Inc options imply 3.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Crexendo Inc is normal with puts leading calls 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.5%, or $3.01, after results are released.

