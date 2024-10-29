Crexendo Inc options imply 3.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Crexendo Inc is normal with puts leading calls 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.5%, or $3.01, after results are released.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EXE:
- Expand Energy reinstated with a Buy at BofA
- Is CHK a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Expand Energy price target raised to $85 from $84 at Stephens
- Crexendo Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Expand Energy price target raised to $87 from $78 at Siebert Williams
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.