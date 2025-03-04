CREXENDO Earnings Results: $CXDO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CREXENDO ($CXDO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $16,200,000, beating estimates of $15,948,720 by $251,280.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CXDO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CREXENDO Insider Trading Activity

CREXENDO insiders have traded $CXDO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANAND BUCH (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 159,999 shares for an estimated $783,995

DAVID TZAT-KIN WANG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 126,667 shares for an estimated $625,700 .

. DOUGLAS WALTER GAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

JEFFREY G KORN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $73,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CREXENDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of CREXENDO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.