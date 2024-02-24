Crexendo (CXDO) Price Target Increased by 21.67% to 6.20

The average one-year price target for Crexendo (NasdaqCM:CXDO) has been revised to 6.20 / share. This is an increase of 21.67% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 7.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.10% from the latest reported closing price of 5.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crexendo. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 17.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXDO is 0.03%, an increase of 81.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.25% to 2,563K shares. The put/call ratio of CXDO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 624K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 111.15% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 531K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 211.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 346K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 152K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 74.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 59.22% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 120K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

Crexendo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.