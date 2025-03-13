Crexendo (CXDO) Moves 7.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Crexendo CXDO shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $6.35. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Crexendo is benefiting from strong growth in its software solutions segment, increased demand in UCaaS, and strategic investments in product development and cloud infrastructure.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $15.8 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Crexendo, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 200% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CXDO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Crexendo is part of the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Marchex MCHX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $1.99. MCHX has returned 1.5% in the past month.

Marchex's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Marchex currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.