Crexendo (CXDO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Crexendo (CXDO) reached $4, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.11%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crexendo will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.09 million, indicating a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.23 per share and a revenue of $58.45 million, indicating changes of -4.17% and +9.87%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crexendo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Crexendo holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Crexendo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.79, which means Crexendo is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

