Crews responding to fire within Valero Corpus Christi, Texas refinery

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

May 17, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Adds details on refinery, fire at Marathon refinery on Monday

May 17 (Reuters) - Crews are responding to a fire within the 290,000 barrel-per-day Valero Corpus Christi West refinery in Texas, according to a community alert on Wednesday.

"There is visible smoke. As a precaution, a portion of Up River Road is closed," it added.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Bill Greehey refinery East and West plants are located along the Corpus Christi ship channel and the East refinery processes sour crude, while the West plant processes sweet and sour crude and residual fuel oil, according to the refinery website.

This is the second fire at an oil refinery in Texas in days, with a blaze on Monday killing one worker and injuring two others at Marathon's Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, about 42 miles (68 km) southeast of Houston, prompting an investigation by state and federal agencies.

