Crew responds to fire at BP's Toledo Refinery, Ohio - local media

Ashitha Shivaprasad Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fire crews responded to fire and smoke at BP's BP.L 150,800 barrel-per-day Toledo oil refinery on Tuesday, according to a report in the Toledo Blade newspaper.

"No details were provided on burn injuries reported to two people at the site," the report added.

"The cause of the fire was not known."

In August, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO said it will buy the remaining 50% stake it does not already own in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. In 2008, Husky Energy Inc formed a joint venture with BP by acquiring a 50% stake in the Toledo refinery. The stake then moved to Calgary-based Cenovus when it combined with Husky in 2021.

