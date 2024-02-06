Crew member dies in fall on set of Marvel TV's 'Wonder Man'

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A crew member died in a fall on the set of Marvel Studios television series "Wonder Man" on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney-owned DIS.N studio said.

The man, who the company did not identify, fell from the rafters at Radford Studio Center just outside of Los Angeles. Filming was not taking place at the time, and production was halted for the day.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," a Marvel spokesperson said.

"Wonder Man" is an upcoming Disney+ series that stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a stunt man turned superhero.

Deaths on movie and TV sets are rare. One of the most high-profile instances occurred in October 2021 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot by a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

