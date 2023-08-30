Crew Energy (CWEGF) Price Target Increased by 6.91% to 5.91

The average one-year price target for Crew Energy (OTC:CWEGF) has been revised to 5.91 / share. This is an increase of 6.91% from the prior estimate of 5.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.86 to a high of 7.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.23% from the latest reported closing price of 4.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crew Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEGF is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.04% to 8,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEGF by 16.83% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,468K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEGF by 8.29% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 769K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEGF by 25.08% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 480K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 221K shares. No change in the last quarter.

