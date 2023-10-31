Crew Energy (CWEGF) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 6.02

The average one-year price target for Crew Energy (OTC:CWEGF) has been revised to 6.02 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of 5.47 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.11 to a high of 7.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.10% from the latest reported closing price of 4.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crew Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEGF is 0.05%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.22% to 8,230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEGF by 30.88% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares, representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEGF by 0.97% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEGF by 23.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEGF by 65.22% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 221K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.