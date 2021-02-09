Creval's 2020 net profit more than doubles on lower provisions, costs

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Credito Valtellinese PCVI.MI on Tuesday reported a more than doubling in full-year net profit on lower loan impairments and falling costs, offsetting weaker revenues.

Net profit for 2020 rose to 113.2 million euros ($136.72 million) compared with 53.2 million the previous year.

The lender, based in the Valtellina region, north of Milan, said it will pay a dividend of 0.23 euro per share in compliance with supervisory guidelines.

The Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole in November offered 10.50 euros a share to buy Creval for a total investment of 737 million euros.

($1 = 0.8280 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

